HUNTINGTON — A winter weather advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday for northeast Kentucky, portions of southeast Ohio, and western, southeast and southern West Virginia.
According to the National Weather Service, snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected.
Motorists should plan for slippery and hazardous road conditions that could affect their morning commute.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet snowfighters are on standby throughout most of the state, ready to treat and clear roadways of snow and ice Wednesday evening.
With much of the state under the advisory, several crews are pre-treating state routes to aid with the removal of snow expected Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.
“Part of the task is to get a jump on the weather whenever possible,” Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said. “Our crews are experienced. They know the usual trouble spots, and we monitor weather forecasts constantly.”
Temperatures may drop to the lower 20s Wednesday into Thursday morning, creating the potential for slick road conditions. Motorists are advised to reduce speeds and give plows plenty of room on the roads, especially during the evening commute.
“We ask Kentuckians to partner with us by paying attention to weather advisories, limiting trips during poor weather conditions, and showing our crews grace as we make necessary adjustments brought on by the pandemic. This is uncharted territory, and we will get through this together,” Gray said.