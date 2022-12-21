The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

With the help of a $136,250 Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation grant, the Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education and Shepherd University are launching a new initiative to enrich the civics and social studies education of West Virginia students.

People Powered: Civic Action, Community Engagement, and American Representative Democracy will use the resources of the Robert C. Byrd Archives to transform the teaching of 10th-12th grade history, social studies, and civics classes, and AP American history classes.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you