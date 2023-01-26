FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. — Rolling road blocks will affect Interstate 64 traffic in Boyd County on Sunday for overhead utility line work.
Under an approved Kentucky Transportation Cabinet permit, Kentucky Power crews are replacing overhead wiring on I-64 at mile point 190.2, just west of the U.S. 23 Catlettsburg exit.
On Sunday, Jan. 29, traffic on all four lanes of I-64 between mile markers 191 and 189 will be temporarily slowed down and, at times, stopped as crews install lines across the interstate. The rolling road blocks will occur up to five times between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m., with the following traffic impacts:
All westbound I-64 thru traffic coming from West Virginia should merge left approaching Catlettsburg Exit 191 at U.S. 23. The exit will remain open, but the I-64 right lane will be closed starting at the overpass. When the rolling road block is in effect, expect traffic backups and delays.
All eastbound traffic on I-64 should watch for rolling road blocks to begin prior to mile marker 189, east of the Cannonsburg exit. Traffic backups are expected.
Motorists should seek alternate routes or plan for delays. Adverse weather or other circumstances could cause work and traffic impacts to be rescheduled to the following Sunday, Feb. 5. See the Transportation Cabinet’s real-time traffic map at GoKY.ky.gov for updates.
The traffic changes are necessary to protect utility crews working alongside the interstate and as a safety precaution for interstate travelers. Drivers should slow down and use caution while in the work zone.
The construction is being done by Kentucky Power to maintain updated utility infrastructure and electric service in Boyd County and the surrounding region.
