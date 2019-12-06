HUNTINGTON — Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington will host Cookies with Santa and Superheroes from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at First Presbyterian Church, 1015 5th Ave. in Huntington.
The fundraiser costs $5 per person and offers cookies, face painting and opportunities to take photos with Santa and superheroes from Heroes4Higher, according to Jaye Toler, development director for Huntington’s RMHC.
“Children are our mission at Ronald McDonald House,” Toler said, “so it seemed appropriate to host a fundraiser centered around them. And we tried to set a price point that would keep it accessible to the entire community, and still raise some money for the families we support.”
Participants are encouraged to bring cameras and take photos with the special guests.
"We’ll even have volunteers to help, so everyone in your family can be in the picture,” Toler said.
Community volunteers help put on the event, which is sponsored by Dinsmore.
“We are so fortunate,” she said. “The community always rallies to help us pull these things off. From First Presbyterian offering a beautiful venue, to the many, many volunteers baking cookies – it takes a village, and we’re fortunate to have a great one.”
Proceeds will benefit Ronald McDonald House, a home away from home for families with children facing life-threatening illnesses. The Huntington RMH can house 20 families at any given time. The average length of stay is two weeks, but can vary from days to months or even years long.
For more information, call 304-529-1122 or email jaye@RMHChuntington.org