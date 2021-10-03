Enjoy the Tri-State’s trusted news source
The Marshall Rec Center hosts a wrapping party in December 2019 to wrap hundreds of presents that were donated for the Rec the Halls Angel Tree.

 The Herald-Dispatch file photo

HUNTINGTON — The Salvation Army Huntington Corps Angel Tree sign-ups for Cabell County will take place next week.

Registration will begin for last names A-M on Tuesday, Oct. 5, and for last names N-Z on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the Salvation Army on 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Hours to sign up are from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m.

A make-up day for Cabell County, as well as Lincoln, Wayne and Mason counties, will be on Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Salvation Army from 1 to 7 p.m. The Lincoln, Wayne and Mason sign-ups were held at the end of September.

For more information about the program, call 304-529-2401 or visit TSAHuntingtonWV.org.

The Salvation Army aids nearly 30 million Americans each year through social services, such as providing food for the hungry, providing relief for disaster victims, assisting the disabled, supporting outreach to the elderly and ill and more.

For every dollar collected by The Salvation Army, 82 cents is used to support those services in 5,000 communities across the nation.

