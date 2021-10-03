HUNTINGTON — The Salvation Army Huntington Corps Angel Tree sign-ups for Cabell County will take place next week.
Registration will begin for last names A-M on Tuesday, Oct. 5, and for last names N-Z on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the Salvation Army on 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Hours to sign up are from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m.
A make-up day for Cabell County, as well as Lincoln, Wayne and Mason counties, will be on Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Salvation Army from 1 to 7 p.m. The Lincoln, Wayne and Mason sign-ups were held at the end of September.
The Salvation Army aids nearly 30 million Americans each year through social services, such as providing food for the hungry, providing relief for disaster victims, assisting the disabled, supporting outreach to the elderly and ill and more.
For every dollar collected by The Salvation Army, 82 cents is used to support those services in 5,000 communities across the nation.
