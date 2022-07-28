The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The deadline to apply for the West Virginia school clothing allowance has been extended due to a system outage that is affecting multiple state agencies, the Department of Health and Human Resources said.

The new deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. Each eligible child will receive a $200 benefit to be used towards clothing or pieces to make clothing. Local DHHR offices can supply paper applications, which must be postmarked by Aug. 12.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD. 

