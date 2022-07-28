CHARLESTON — The deadline to apply for the West Virginia school clothing allowance has been extended due to a system outage that is affecting multiple state agencies, the Department of Health and Human Resources said.
The new deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. Each eligible child will receive a $200 benefit to be used towards clothing or pieces to make clothing. Local DHHR offices can supply paper applications, which must be postmarked by Aug. 12.
Families may apply online at www.wvpath.org. A paper application may be requested by contacting a local DHHR office or by calling 1-877-716-1212.
Automatic benefits will go to families with school-age children by the end of June who receive WV WORKS cash assistance; parents or guardians of children in foster care; and children ages 4 to 18 who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, are enrolled in school and whose household income is under 130% of the federal poverty level.
Others may be eligible for the allowance based on monthly income limits. Income verification must be submitted.
School Clothing Allowance recipients will receive an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card in place of the traditional paper voucher.
For more information, visit the DHHR website or call 304-558-0684.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.