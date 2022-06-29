CHARLESTON — West Virginia families can apply for school clothing vouchers from July 1-31.
Each eligible child enrolled in a West Virginia school will receive a $200 benefit to be used for purchasing school clothing or clothing goods for families who sew clothing for children, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources.
Families with school-aged children who currently receive West Virginia Works cash assistance and parents and guardians of children in foster care will automatically receive school clothing allowance benefits for each school-age child in the home by the end of June.
Children 4-18 who receive SNAP benefits, are enrolled in school and whose household income is under 130% of the federal poverty level will also receive the allowance by the end of June.
Families who received the allowance in 2021 and have Medicaid coverage should receive a new application in the mail in late June.
Others may be eligible for benefits based on income limit by household size. The following limits by household are: $1,396 for one person, $1,888 for two people, $2,379 for three people, $2,871 for four people, $3,363 for five people, $3,855 for six people, $4,347 for seven people, $4,839 for eight people, $5,331 for nine people and $5,823 for 10 people.
Verification for income must be submitted with an application.
Families may apply online at www.wvpath.org or request a paper application be mailed by contacting their local DHHR office or calling 877-716-1212.
Recipients of the benefits will receive an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card in place of a paper voucher. This allows for online transactions and increases choice of vendors.
The EBT card operates like a debit card and can be used at any retailer that accepts EBT cash transactions.
Parents or guardians of children in foster care will receive their benefit as a check.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.