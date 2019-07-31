CHARLESTON — Today is the last day to apply to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Division of Family Assistance, to receive school clothing allowance vouchers for eligible children enrolled in West Virginia schools.
Applications must be received in the local DHHR office by July 31, 2019.
Families with school-aged children enrolled in the WV WORKS program should have automatically received school clothing allowance vouchers for each school-age child in the home by mid-July. Children receiving foster care will be issued a check.
Families who received school clothing allowance vouchers in 2018 and currently receive Medicaid or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits from DHHR should have received an application by mail in June 2019. Mailing address updates can be made online at wvinroads.org or by calling DHHR's Customer Services Center at 1-877-716-1212 to ensure prompt delivery of vouchers.
Others may be eligible for school clothing allowance vouchers, but the monthly income for a family of four may not exceed $2,146.
Each eligible child will receive a $200 voucher that may be used toward the purchase of appropriate school clothing or piece goods for families who sew clothing for their children. Vouchers must be used by Oct. 31, 2019. A list of participating stores can be found online at https://bit.ly/2xhbmXz.
To learn more about eligibility guidelines or to apply, contact a local DHHR office, apply online at wvinroads.org or call 1-877-716-1212. Verification of income for the month of July must be submitted with the application.