HUNTINGTON — A flood warning has been issued for the region until 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.
Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain has fallen since early Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, and flooding is ongoing or expected to begin.
Showers and thundershowers likely. High 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 2:41 pm
HUNTINGTON — A flood warning has been issued for the region until 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.
Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain has fallen since early Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, and flooding is ongoing or expected to begin.
A spokesperson for the National Weather Service in Charleston said rain is not expected to stop until early Friday morning, and expects the possibility of snow as a cold front moves into the region.
Arlington Boulevard and Enslow Boulevard between Washington Boulevard and Ritter Park are being closed as of 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, due to high water. Motorists are asked to avoid these areas and do not attempt to drive through any standing water on roads.
Due to flooding, Cabell County will be dismissing all students one hour early today, Thursday, Feb. 16. After school and evening activities are also cancelled.
St. Joseph Catholic Schools in Huntington will begin dismissing students at 2 p.m. All after-school aftercare, nursery and clubs are closed.
Wayne County Schools are dismissing students at 1:45 p.m.
Wayne High School Principal Sara Stapleton said students who live on Laurel Creek will not be able to be dropped off by the bus and need to make other arrangements to be picked up.
Putnam County Schools will dismiss two hours early Thursday.
Greenup County schools dismissed at 1:30 pm.
Warmer weather is expected to return Saturday.
