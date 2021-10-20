'Breaking Bad' cast members Bryan Cranston, left, and Aaron Paul pose with creator Vince Gilligan at the Los Angeles premiere of "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie," at the Regency Village Theatre, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Westwood, Calif.
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — A science professor who assisted in the accuracy of chemistry portrayed in the AMC television show “Breaking Bad” will offer a webinar with West Virginia State University on “Chemistry in Hollywood” Friday via Zoom.
Donna Nelson, Ph.D., from the University of Oklahoma, is a proponent of scientific accuracy in television, film and media, according to her biography. “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan asked Nelson for scientific help with the show, which is about a high school chemistry teacher’s transformation into a manufacturer of a crystal methamphetamine enterprise. She volunteered to advise the show on its use of organic chemistry.
Nelson said she checked the scripts, provided some dialogue and drew chemical structures and wrote chemical equations that were used as props.
Nelson organized a “Hollywood Chemistry” symposium at the March 2011 American Chemical Society’s National Meeting in Anaheim, California, in an effort to bridge the gap between the science and entertainment communities.
