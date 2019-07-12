0715_regatta
Buy Now

Ryan Fischer/The Herald-Dispatch Kayakers embark on the recreational Guyandotte Water Trail as they take part in the Great Gyuandotte River Regatta and Float on Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Barboursville.

 Ryan Fischer/The Herald-Dispatch

BARBOURSVILLE — Kayakers and canoeists are invited to fill the Guyandotte River with people during the second “Great Guyandotte River Regatta and Float” on Saturday, July 13.

The Guyandotte Water Trail Alliance, the National Coal Heritage Area Authority and Cabell Huntington Hospital will sponsor the regatta, which starts at 10 a.m. 

There are five separate locations along the Guyandotte where kayakers and canoeists can hit the water. Each float will last approximately two hours with some sites providing additional activities with the river float. The local access and registration location is Barboursville, sponsored by the Village of Barboursville, with the put-in location at Barboursville Park and the take-out location at Farmdale Bridge.

The rain date for the event is July 20.

For more information or to register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/guyandotte-river-regatta-and-float-registration-63346577318?aff=efbneb&amp;fbclid=IwAR3Sz7sInrbwwu6xKBgV5vI3LoGQQz0DOaWOdD9Io-qzDxzd57F7W8fbVgw

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.