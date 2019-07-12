BARBOURSVILLE — Kayakers and canoeists are invited to fill the Guyandotte River with people during the second “Great Guyandotte River Regatta and Float” on Saturday, July 13.
The Guyandotte Water Trail Alliance, the National Coal Heritage Area Authority and Cabell Huntington Hospital will sponsor the regatta, which starts at 10 a.m.
There are five separate locations along the Guyandotte where kayakers and canoeists can hit the water. Each float will last approximately two hours with some sites providing additional activities with the river float. The local access and registration location is Barboursville, sponsored by the Village of Barboursville, with the put-in location at Barboursville Park and the take-out location at Farmdale Bridge.
The rain date for the event is July 20.
For more information or to register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/guyandotte-river-regatta-and-float-registration-63346577318?aff=efbneb&fbclid=IwAR3Sz7sInrbwwu6xKBgV5vI3LoGQQz0DOaWOdD9Io-qzDxzd57F7W8fbVgw