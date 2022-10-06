The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Kentucky drivers can now become an organ donor when they renew their car tags online thanks to Senate Bill 30, which went into effect Monday.

Nearly 1,000 Kentuckians are currently waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant. With the state transitioning to an eight-year driver’s license cycle and many people registering to become organ donors during renewal, officials say this bill will help expand the registry.

