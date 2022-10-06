Kentucky drivers can now become an organ donor when they renew their car tags online thanks to Senate Bill 30, which went into effect Monday.
Nearly 1,000 Kentuckians are currently waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant. With the state transitioning to an eight-year driver’s license cycle and many people registering to become organ donors during renewal, officials say this bill will help expand the registry.
“On any given day, more than 100,000 Americans are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant, and every 10 minutes, someone is added to the list. Sadly, 20 people die waiting every day. We had to find ways to grow the registry and help save lives, and this bill does that,” said Shelley Snyder, executive director of Donate Life KY.
This bill will affect more than 30,000 people per month on average. It was passed unanimously by both the House and Senate, and signed into law by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on March 10.
“This law going into effect means we have another tool to potentially double the number of people asked to join the donor registry and support this mission each year. One organ donor can save up to eight lives, and one tissue donor can heal more than 75 lives, so the impact cannot be overstated,” Snyder said.
For more information about organ, tissue and cornea donation or to register as a donor, visitdonatelifeky.org.
