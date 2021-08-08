HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Community Services Organization will distribute senior farmers market vouchers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at a drive-thru at Harris Riverfront Park in downtown Huntington.
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers, worth $30, can be exchanged for fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, honey and herbs from participating farmers markets, roadside stands and community-supported agriculture programs.
Eligible applicants must be 60 years of age or older, and come with proof of residence in Cabell County (current driver’s license or utility bill, for example) and an ink pen.
Income limits are $1,986 a month for a one-person household; $2,686 a month for a two-person household; $3,386 a month for a three-person household; and $4,086 a month for a four-person or more household.
In Cabell County, the vouchers are accepted at The Wild Ramp in Old Central City in Huntington and the Barboursville Farmers Market.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.