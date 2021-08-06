HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Community Services Organization will distribute senior farmers market vouchers Monday, Aug. 9, at a drive-thru at Harris Riverfront Park in downtown Huntington.
The distribution will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 2 p.m. Eligible applicants must be 60 years of age or older, and come with proof of residence in Cabell County (current driver’s license or utility bill, for example) and an ink pen.
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers can be exchanged for fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, honey and herbs from participating farmers markets, roadside stands and community-supported agriculture programs.
The popular program was delayed this year due to a lack of a banking contract.
Vouchers are worth:
$1,986 a month for a one-person household.
$2,686 a month for a two-person household.
$3,386 a month for a three-person household.
$4,086 a month for a four-person or more household.
Charles Holley, executive director of CCCSO, said the line for distribution last year was two blocks long. They’ve teamed up with the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District this year to host it in the more navigable park.
“People have been knocking on our doors since the winter wanting vouchers,” Holley said in July when the return of the vouchers was announced.
In 2020, the WVDA and its partners distributed a total of 16,800 vouchers to seniors in West Virginia. A total of 349 farmers, 101 farm stands and one farmers market participated in the program by accepting the vouchers. In Cabell County, the vouchers are accepted at The Wild Ramp in Old Central City in Huntington and the Barboursville Farmers Market.
Reporter Taylor Stuck can be reached at tstuck@hdmediallc.com. Follow her on Twitter and Facebook @TaylorStuckHD.
