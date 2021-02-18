Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Cloudy this morning with periods of light rain and snow this afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.