HUNTINGTON — Several options for assistance have been announced Thursday throughout the Tri-State to help keep residents warm due to ongoing power outages across the area.
The Mountain Health Arena Conference Center is open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. as a warming station for the public to come out of the cold and charge their mobile devices. Daily operating hours for the warming station will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for as long as there is a need. Those using the warming station will enter the conference center from the 8th Street side of the building. A police officer will be on duty at the warming station at all times. Service animals will be allowed, but the conference center is unable to accommodate pets.
Also in Huntington, the A.D. Lewis Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, as a warming station. The facility is pet friendly, but pets must remain leashed at all times.
Marshall University's Memorial Student Center, 1 John Marshall Drive, will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as a warming station for anyone who needs to charge their devices or get out of the cold.
The Huntington City Mission’s chapel will be open as a cold weather shelter from 4 p.m. to 7 a.m., and Harmony House will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
The Village of Barboursville community center, 721 Central Ave., will remain open as a warming center until further notice. Hot coffee, water and some snacks are available, but this center is not set up for sleeping arrangements.
St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 2248 Adams Ave., is now open as an emergency shelter. Sleeping cots, hot coffee and meals are available. The shelter is limited to 20 occupants, and pets are not allowed. CDC safety protocols, including social distancing and face coverings, will be observed.
Cabell County 911 said Thursday if anyone needs assistance in locating a warming center within the county, call the non-emergency line at 304-526-8555 and they will assist as best as possible.
Elsewhere in West Virginia, the Putnam County Office of Emergency Management and the Putnam County Commission have opened a shelter at the Valley Park Conference Center, No. 1 Valley Drive, Hurricane.
Lawrence County, Ohio, also will have warming shelters, according to its commissioners. In Ironton, or the western part of the county, call Eric Barnes at 740-442-7750 or First Baptist Church of Ironton at 740-532-1240. For the Proctorville area, call New Hope United Methodist Church at 740-886-5311.
According to Judge Executive Eric Chaney, warming shelters have been established in Boyd County at the county’s convention center and the Boyd County Road Department. Contact 606-393-1842 for assistance in getting to the locations.