The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Boyd County, southern Greenup County, northeastern Lawrence County, central Carter County in Kentucky, west central Cabell County and northwestern Wayne County West Virginia until 9:15 p.m.
At 8:09 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Letitia to near Head of Grassy, moving east at 35 mph.
Storms could bring 60 mph wind gusts and penny-size hail. Residents should expect damage to roofs, siding and trees.
Locations that could be affected include Huntington, Ashland, Grayson, Louisa, Wayne, Beech Fork State Park, Cannonsburg, Yatesville Lake State Park, Carter Caves State Park, Kenova, Catlettsburg, Ceredo, Fort Gay, Princess, Coalton, Denton, Burnaugh, Gesling, Oldtown and Naples.
Interstate 64 in Kentucky between mile markers 165 and 191 and between mile markers 1 and 10 in West Virginia will also be affected.
Residents are urged move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
Torrential rainfall may lead to flash flooding; do not drive your through flooded roads.
