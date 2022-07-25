HUNTINGTON — A shooting was reported Monday evening after a traffic accident near Huntington, according to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle.
“It appears at this point that two males got into a fight after a minor traffic accident at an Altizer mobile home park,” Zerkle said. “One male was shot in the face and the other male fled the scene and is on the run.”
Zerkle said
Zerkle said the man who was shot was taken to a local hospital.
“At this time, it doesn’t appear his injuries are life-threatening,” the sheriff said.
Zerkle said the shooting, which took place near the Riverbend Trailer Park area in the 5400 block of Altizer Avenue, remains under investigation.
