HUNTINGTON — Winter Art Fest will be Thursday, March 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. on West 14th Street. The event by the Old Central City Association will feature live music, a live art performance and visual art exhibitions.
“The Winter Arts Fest is an exciting opportunity to explore Central City,” said Lauren Kemp, president of the Old Central City Association and executive director of RenewAll Inc. “I’m excited to see shops utilize their space for a collaborative event that appreciates the arts.”
The Winter Arts Fest is a happy-hour pop-up art gallery festival that highlights the talents of the local artists. It is set in the historic Central City District across five locations: Sloane Square Gallery, Village Antique Mall, Cicada Books and Coffee, The Wild Ramp and Adell’s Antiques.
Village Antique Mall will host the “My Heart’s Desire” exhibit upstairs in Gallery 610, which features work from 10 different artists.
The Wild Ramp will partner with the Huntington’s Children’s Museum in a community art activity. The Museum is promoting its upcoming Carnival of the Animals event by offering a collaborative art activity at the Wild Ramp. Each attendee will be invited to decorate a feather and then collectively, they will become a set of wings. The wings will be used as a photo backdrop at the Carnival of the Animals event on April 15. There will also be a paper plate animal mask craft for children.
Hattie and Nan’s Antiques and Books will feature a pop-up gallery of the “Undiscovered Works of Nancy Polan.” Nancy Polan is a Marshall graduate, watercolorist and printmaker born in 1912. She was an exhibitor and member of the Allied Artists of West Virginia between 1960 and 1980, and has also exhibited at the Charleston Art Gallery and the Huntington Museum of Art.
Cicada Books and Coffee will host a live painting performance by A. Lee Davis.
Jamie Sloan will be at the Sloan Square Gallery for a meet and greet.
