HUNTINGTON — Winter Art Fest will be Thursday, March 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. on West 14th Street. The event by the Old Central City Association will feature live music, a live art performance and visual art exhibitions.

“The Winter Arts Fest is an exciting opportunity to explore Central City,” said Lauren Kemp, president of the Old Central City Association and executive director of RenewAll Inc. “I’m excited to see shops utilize their space for a collaborative event that appreciates the arts.”

