National Nurses Week is May 6-12, and we are inviting readers to help us recognize the dedicated nurses in our county.
Send us a letter about a special caregiver in your life or family, and we will include it in the May 6 edition. Photos are welcome as well. Please identify each person in the photo by first and last name.
Letters and photos must be submitted by Monday, April 25, for consideration of publication in the section. To fill out an online form, visit www.herald-dispatch.com. Click on the three horizontal lines in the upper left and click Salute a Nurse.
You can mail letters (no more than 300 words) and photos to Salute a Nurse, c/o The Herald-Dispatch, 5192 Braley Road, Huntington, WV 25705. We recommend sending an extra print of the photo you want to include — not your only copy — as they cannot be returned.
