It’s the gift-giving season. Here are six suggestions that will go a long way in helping ensure that the traveler in your life will have a smooth TSA experience not just during the holidays, but all year long.
A TSA PreCheck membership. Members of the popular TSA PreCheck program have access to checkpoint lanes that move faster than standard checkpoint lanes because travelers who are enrolled in TSA PreCheck can leave on their shoes, belts, lightweight jackets and they can leave electronics and small containers of liquids in their carry-on bags. Last month 92% of TSA PreCheck passengers waited less than five minutes in security lanes. Plus, children 12 and under can join a parent/guardian in a dedicated TSA PreCheck lane. The cost is $78 per person ($70 to renew) and the membership is good for five years. Unfortunately there is no way to purchase this gift in advance for another person. There are more than 500 enrollment locations across the country or fill out an application online. The best way is to give the receiver the money or pay for them after they fill out the application.
A hard-sided gun case. If the traveler you are buying for is a firearm owner, get them a hard-sided, TSA-approved case. They are sold at sporting goods stores, gun shops or online. Because yes, you can travel with a firearm as long as it is packed properly. If it’s not packed properly, you will come face-to-face with a police officer and you’ll get a hefty civil citation from TSA. The proper way to pack a firearm is to make sure it is unloaded, packed in a locked hard-sided case and then taken to your airline counter to be declared and placed in the cargo hold of the plane with the other checked baggage to ensure that nobody has access to the firearm during a flight. The cases come in all sorts of styles and price ranges. You can easily find one that suits you.
A TSA-approved pet carrier. If the traveler in your life is getting a pet this holiday season, a TSA-approved carrier will be helpful when flying. You can find them at pet stores and online.
A TSA-compatible lock for checked baggage. If a checked bag triggers an alarm during the security screening process, the bag will need to be opened so that a TSA officer can resolve the alarm. If there is a TSA-compatible lock, then the officer will use a master key to open the lock and then re-lock the suitcase afterward. However, if the lock is not TSA-compatible, the lock will be cut off. The letters TSA are engraved near the keyhole with a code number, the code indicates which master key will be needed.
An assortment of travel-sized toiletries that fit into a single clear quart-size bag. Each traveler may carry liquids, gels and aerosols in a carry-on bag as long as the travel-size containers are 3.4 ounces (100 ml) or smaller and as long as they all fit into one resealable quart-size bag.
The myTSA app. This doesn’t really count as a gift because it’s free but it does have a lot of helpful features. Type in the name of an item and the app will let you know immediately whether you should pack it in a checked bag, carry-on bag, either or neither. It also has helpful resources and locations where you can review a travel checklist; review a list of valid identification documents that you can use at a checkpoint; learn about exemptions to the limits on liquids and how to carry duty-free liquids on inbound international flights. Travelers can also select their home or favorite airports to learn about any flight delays and review estimates of security wait times.