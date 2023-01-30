Love will be in the air next month, and whether you're celebrating with family, friends or a sweetie, there are plenty of options for fun and food centered around Valentine's Day.
TheCupid is Stupid, Anti-Valentine’s Day Partyat the Cellar Door isFeb. 10 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.will have drink specials and two games: stoplight and post office. For stoplight, participants should wear green which means single and looking for a relationship, yellow means unsure and red means not single or not looking. Post Office is a game where participants can write love notes. Everyone will receive a numbered sticker along with a designated mail slot. Grab a blank Valentine, number it, write a note, deliver it to the mailbox on the bar and then our postman will slip the sweet notes in envelopes and deliver them to the appropriate mail slot. All attendees are automatically entered to win a $50 tab.
The Father Daughter Valentine Dance from the Park and Recreation District at the Grand Ballroom in the Doubletree by Hilton onFeb. 11 from 6 to 9 p.m.Tickets are $30 per family and can be purchasedonline, at Heritage Station or at the door. Guests will enjoy a special evening filled with dancing to the music of DJ Chad Midkiff of “DCM Pro Events.” Sweet treats will include fruit, cookies, cupcakes and more. Guests will also receive personalized event photos. At the end of the evening, each daughter will receive a rose.
TheValentine's Dancewith Burning Ridge at Red Tail Barn is for adults only. Doors open at6 p.m. on Feb. 11, donations at the door are requested.
Developmental Therapy Center’s 22nd AnnualValentine Celebrationat Willow Ridge in Barboursville onFeb. 11 at 7 p.m.will feature a dance battle between the Huntington Police and Fire Departments, a lip sync battle, a coin toss game, a silent auction, a dessert dash and dancing. Tickets are $125 per person and there is an eight person package for $2,000.
Galentine’s Day Brunch from the Park and Recreation District at the St. Cloud Commons Lodge onFeb. 12, at 1 p.m.Brunch includes a waffle bar, mimosas, games and more. Tickets at $15 and can be purchasedonline.
Participants canbuild their own charcuterie boardfor Valentine’s Day at the Wild Ramp onFeb. 13 at 6:30 p.m.Each attendant will receive a take home wooden board made locally by Hilton Hastings of 2:10 Creations with a retail value of $40.00. Those attending the event will learn the tips and tricks of how to make a perfect board like how to make roses out of salami and what goes into making the charcuterie. Each charcuterie board will be wrapped and packaged up to take home. Bottles of local wine will be available for purchase. Tickets are $50 per person or $90 per couple.
