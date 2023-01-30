The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Love will be in the air next month, and whether you're celebrating with family, friends or a sweetie, there are plenty of options for fun and food centered around Valentine's Day.

The Cupid is Stupid, Anti-Valentine’s Day Party at the Cellar Door is Feb. 10 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. will have drink specials and two games: stoplight and post office. For stoplight, participants should wear green which means single and looking for a relationship, yellow means unsure and red means not single or not looking. Post Office is a game where participants can write love notes. Everyone will receive a numbered sticker along with a designated mail slot. Grab a blank Valentine, number it, write a note, deliver it to the mailbox on the bar and then our postman will slip the sweet notes in envelopes and deliver them to the appropriate mail slot. All attendees are automatically entered to win a $50 tab.

