UPDATE as of 2 p.m. Feb. 18
Restoration of power in heavily storm-damaged areas of West Virginia will continue into next week, according to Appalachian Power, even though progress on outages is being made each day.
Snow overnight in Cabell, Wayne, Putnam, Lincoln, Jackson and Mason counties is making travel and work conditions more difficult for the workers restoring service to 62,000 customers who remain without power as a result of ice storms on Feb. 11 and Feb. 15. Still, work is progressing to repair extensive damage to both transmission and distribution lines in those areas, said Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye in an email.
"The Lavalette, Park Hill and South Neal substations are now energized, and repairs are ongoing at the Hash Ridge, Midkiff, Sheridan and Wayne substations," Moye said in the email. "Several structures that carry transmission lines to the Wayne substation are damaged and need rebuilt. Of the 50 distribution circuits knocked out by the Monday storm, 17 remain out."
Drier-than-expected snow Wednesday night kept additional outages in ice-damaged areas to a minimum, Moye said. In southern West Virginia, an active weather system is producing new outages in Mercer and Raleigh counties that crews must address.
Counties most affected include Cabell, where 21,971 customers are without service as of 11 a.m. Other outage numbers are: Wayne, 16,256; Putnam, 7,200; Lincoln, 6,879; Jackson, 3,414; and Mason, 2,772.
More than 1,900 workers are in the state for the restoral effort, Moye said, and overall restoration estimates will likely be made later Thursday for ice-damaged areas of West Virginia.
The State of Emergency, originally announced on Tuesday for Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam and Wayne counties due to severe winter storms causing numerous power outages and road blockages, remains in effect, and the previously declared State of Preparedness is still in effect for the remaining 49 counties in West Virginia.
There are widespread outages across eastern and southeastern Kentucky, and as of noon, there were 70,249 customers without power, with numerous counties reporting downed trees. Power has been restored to approximately 85,000 customers after outages peaked at more than 154,000, according to the office of Gov. Andy Beshear.
More than 80 Kentucky National Guardsmen are currently assisting in damaged counties, including Boyd and Carter, performing wellness checks, transporting those in need to warming stations and shelters and offering other services.
There are currently 23 warming centers open, with another 23 on standby. There are nine emergency shelters open, with one on standby. Any Kentucky resident who needs help should contact a KSP post directly instead of calling 911. Phone numbers can be found at kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations.
According to the National Weather Service, Thursday will bring a high of 34 degrees, and daytime snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.
More snow is predicted for Thursday night, mainly before 10 p.m., then a chance of flurries after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 22. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday brings another chance of flurries before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 32, and Sunday is expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 46.
This is a developing story and will be updated.