The Slopes at Snowshoe Mountain.

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. — Snowshoe Mountain in Pocahontas County will open for the winter season on Wednesday, Nov. 23. There will be an exclusive “Passholder Preview Day” for season passholders and employees on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Snowshoe expects to open with at least a dozen beginner and intermediate trails in its Basin area, including a terrain park with freestyle features. The resort will also offer Thanksgiving related activities and events. The full schedule is available here.

