SNOWSHOE, W.Va. — A dusting of snow, the first of the season, fell overnight as temperatures dipped below freezing at Snowshoe Resort in West Virginia.
Snowshoe Mountain received the dusting of snow along the mountain’s 4,848-foot summit. The resort plans to open for the 2019-20 winter season on Friday, Nov. 22, weather permitting.
“There’s nothing like the first snow of the year to get folks excited for skiing and snowboarding,” said Snowshoe spokesperson Shawn Cassell in a news release. “And it’s right on schedule. We just wrapped up our summer operations this past Sunday and a few days later we’ve got snow, so Mother Nature seems to be on the same page with us.”
According to the release, Snowshoe will crank up its state-of-the-art snowmaking system around Nov. 1 in preparation for the upcoming ski season.