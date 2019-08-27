HUNTINGTON — Sodexo has ended its contract with Stewarts Original Hot Dogs, meaning come Saturday, Herd fans won’t be able to purchase a Stewarts Thunder Dog at the stadium during the first football game of the season.
While The Herald-Dispatch has not been able to reach Sodexo or Stewarts for comment, John Mandt Jr., owner of Stewarts, said on a local radio show Tuesday morning the contract was ended Friday after a compromise could not be reached.
“We met with a regional manager and the campus manager…They told me we had a few differences, and I can’t get into those right now – I don’t want to because there are a few other things going on,” Mandt said. “…There was an old contract that we had signed, gosh, back in 2010 that our portion of what they charge at $3.50, our portion was 74 cents. People think that there can be a whole lot to be made over there – there can, if you sell a lot of product. But as long as Marshall has the open door policy where you can go in and out, for vendors over there, it makes it a little bit more difficult to know what you are going to sell.
“In the contract, it calls for mutually agreed upon. When the price was raised to $4, we changed what our portion would be. Not much more but a little bit more. Contractually they wanted to go back and honor that old price, which for nine years they paid the newer price.”
Mandt said he paid for the wieners and buns, bought locally. Stewarts also supplied equipment and staffed two workers on either side of the stadium.
“They did turn around and give me the option at the 74 cents, said we will give you a stand at each side or we can work something out – well I’m going from 11 to two stands. How does that help our customer? How does that help the fans?”
Mandt said he didn’t understand why Marshall University Athletic Department did not support him in the negotiations, as they had in the past. The university does not hold the contract with Stewarts.
Mandt said he couldn’t speak toward whether a petition that circulated earlier this year against his business had anything to do with Sodexo’s decision.
In April, Marshall and Sodexo received a petition with more than 750 signatures from concerned citizens, requesting the university and its contracted food vendor cut ties with Stewarts following social media posts made by Mandt after he chose not to attend a vigil at the local mosque honoring victims of a mass shooting in New Zealand that targeted Muslims.
The decision to terminate the contract was Sodexo’s to make, not Marshall’s. Marshall had contracted with Sodexo to provide food services on campus for the past 20 years.
The petition asked Sodexo to "honor their own values stated on the company website: 'It's more important than ever for organizations to do well by doing good. Whoever they are, wherever they operate, businesses must act for the benefit of everyone in order to create true value.' In addition, one of the company's 'nine commitments to a better tomorrow' (is) Drive diversity and inclusion as a catalyst for change."
In April, Mandt told The Herald-Dispatch the Facebook post was a misunderstanding, and he was not referencing the vigil but rather House Democrats who at the time had invited The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) to the Capitol following an Islamophobic sign displayed in the rotunda during the session on GOP Day.
He said he would never show hatred toward another person, and though his business is not part of the city's Open to All campaign to promote acceptance of all people, his business has always been open to all.