HUNTINGTON — Five days are left for Fairfield residents to register for a free smoke alarm.
The alarms will be installed as part of a partnership between the City of Huntington, the Huntington Fire Department, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office and the American Red Cross, according to information from the City of Huntington.
From 1-4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, members of the Marshall University football team will assist officials with installing the smoke alarms in homes of Fairfield residents who signed up for the program.
West Virginia had the second-highest rate of fire deaths per capita across the country from 2015-19, the National Fire Protection Association, or NFPA, said. Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death from home fires in half, according to the association.
Since 2016, Huntington has had two fires that have each claimed three or more lives. They were both in Fairfield.
“I am proud to see how this multi-agency partnership has come together to improve safety for our residents and reduce the risk of injury from home fires,” Mayor Steve Williams said in a press release. “We also are working with various community stakeholders in Fairfield — City Council members, pastors, schools, community centers, senior centers and community organizations — to help spread the word about this free program.”
To register, Fairfield residents can call 304-250-9001 and leave their name, contact information and full address or visit soundthealarm.org.
Renters and homeowners are eligible for the program.
No pre-inspection of homes is required. The alarms are free and have a 10-year battery life.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.