HUNTINGTON — Part of the 8th Street underpass is closed again Wednesday, as the 10th Street underpass remains closed to traffic due to a month-long construction project.
The southbound lanes of the 8th Street underpass currently are closed until further notice because of a contractor who disrupted the road while conducting boring work for a fiber optic line, said Bryan Chambers, communications director for the City of Huntington, in a news release.
The contractor's work was unrelated to the drainage improvement project that was completed Monday, when the underpass reopened after a several weeks long closure.
The 10th Street underpass remains closed for construction of a drainage improvement project. Work is expected to take 30 days.