HUNTINGTON — Spring paving in Huntington will begin in the near future, according to city officials.
Paving usually occurs in the fall and spring in Huntington. This past fall, paving projects totaling 4.04 miles that cost $950,000 were completed. This spring, approximately $1.15 million in paving projects will be completed, bringing the 2021 fiscal year total spending on paving to $2.1 million, said city Communications Director Bryan Chambers in a news release.
City Council members solicit paving requests from constituents and submit their lists to the City of Huntington’s Public Works Department. The requests are reviewed with the West Virginia Division of Highways on a number of factors, including traffic volume and road conditions.
The paving list for spring includes 40 individual paving projects totaling 6.3 miles. After spring paving is completed, the City of Huntington will have paved 51.79 miles of roads totaling $14,466,255 since 2014.
The fiscal year 2022 budget that City Council approved last month includes $1.6 million for paving. The city’s fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.
The paving projects that either have already been completed or will be completed, weather pending, are:
City Council District 1
Chase Street from 3899 to 3921 Chase
Van Sant Street from 4024 Van Sant to intersection
City Council District 2
2nd Street West from Washington to Adams avenues
27th Street West from 5th to 6th avenues
Monroe Avenue from West 14th to West 15th streets
13th Street West from Washington to Adams avenues
City Council District 37th Avenue from 13th to 16th streets
6th Avenue from 7th to 8th streets
City Council District 4Greenridge Drive from 7 Greenridge to top of hill
Sunset Drive from Beechwood Drive to the “Y” split
North Altamont Road from Beechwood Drive to blacktop
East Road from James River Road to end
City Council District 510th Avenue from Hal Greer Boulevard to 17th Street
20th Street from 8th to 12th avenues
City Council District 6McCoy Road from Summit Drive to Shockey Drive
Roland Park Drive from Midvale Drive to 76 Marne Drive
Mayfair Way from Stamford Park Drive to 60 Mayfair
South Queens Court from Midvale Drive to dead end
Ridgewood Road from Summit Drive to Fern Street
Holderby Road from new pavement to 1698 Holderby
Perry Avenue from Bethel Road to Norwood Road
Forest Road from 501 Forest to 507 Forest
Bayberry Drive from Kennon Lane to end
East Inwood Drive from intersection to McCoy Road
Enslow Avenue from Forest Lawn Cemetery to brick section
City Council District 727th Street from 8th Avenue to 28th Street
9th Avenue from 27th to 28th streets
Perry Road from Perry Street to Maupin Road
Grace Street from Norway Avenue to Oakland Avenue
North Queens Court from Lower Terrace to end
North Queens Court from Norway Avenue to end
Locust Street from Lower Terrace to Norway Avenue
Lower Terrace from Forest Road to Locust Street
25th Street from Davis Street to 8th Avenue
Lower Union Street from 26th Street to end
Willoughby Avenue from 1 Willoughby to 16 Willoughby
City Council District 826th Street from 5th to Collis avenues
All of Willard Court
City Council District 9Main Street from 401 Main to 524 Main
Main Street from 550 Main to floodwall entrance