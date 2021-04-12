The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Spring paving in Huntington will begin in the near future, according to city officials.

Paving usually occurs in the fall and spring in Huntington. This past fall, paving projects totaling 4.04 miles that cost $950,000 were completed. This spring, approximately $1.15 million in paving projects will be completed, bringing the 2021 fiscal year total spending on paving to $2.1 million, said city Communications Director Bryan Chambers in a news release.

City Council members solicit paving requests from constituents and submit their lists to the City of Huntington’s Public Works Department. The requests are reviewed with the West Virginia Division of Highways on a number of factors, including traffic volume and road conditions.

The paving list for spring includes 40 individual paving projects totaling 6.3 miles. After spring paving is completed, the City of Huntington will have paved 51.79 miles of roads totaling $14,466,255 since 2014.

The fiscal year 2022 budget that City Council approved last month includes $1.6 million for paving. The city’s fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.

The paving projects that either have already been completed or will be completed, weather pending, are:

City Council District 1

Chase Street from 3899 to 3921 Chase

Van Sant Street from 4024 Van Sant to intersection

City Council District 2

2nd Street West from Washington to Adams avenues

27th Street West from 5th to 6th avenues

Monroe Avenue from West 14th to West 15th streets

13th Street West from Washington to Adams avenues

City Council District 37th Avenue from 13th to 16th streets

6th Avenue from 7th to 8th streets

City Council District 4Greenridge Drive from 7 Greenridge to top of hill

Sunset Drive from Beechwood Drive to the “Y” split

North Altamont Road from Beechwood Drive to blacktop

East Road from James River Road to end

City Council District 510th Avenue from Hal Greer Boulevard to 17th Street

20th Street from 8th to 12th avenues

City Council District 6McCoy Road from Summit Drive to Shockey Drive

Roland Park Drive from Midvale Drive to 76 Marne Drive

Mayfair Way from Stamford Park Drive to 60 Mayfair

South Queens Court from Midvale Drive to dead end

Ridgewood Road from Summit Drive to Fern Street

Holderby Road from new pavement to 1698 Holderby

Perry Avenue from Bethel Road to Norwood Road

Forest Road from 501 Forest to 507 Forest

Bayberry Drive from Kennon Lane to end

East Inwood Drive from intersection to McCoy Road

Enslow Avenue from Forest Lawn Cemetery to brick section

City Council District 727th Street from 8th Avenue to 28th Street

9th Avenue from 27th to 28th streets

Perry Road from Perry Street to Maupin Road

Grace Street from Norway Avenue to Oakland Avenue

North Queens Court from Lower Terrace to end

North Queens Court from Norway Avenue to end

Locust Street from Lower Terrace to Norway Avenue

Lower Terrace from Forest Road to Locust Street

25th Street from Davis Street to 8th Avenue

Lower Union Street from 26th Street to end

Willoughby Avenue from 1 Willoughby to 16 Willoughby

City Council District 826th Street from 5th to Collis avenues

All of Willard Court

City Council District 9Main Street from 401 Main to 524 Main

Main Street from 550 Main to floodwall entrance

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you