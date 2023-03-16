Dublin, Ohio, is just a stone's throw from downtown Columbus and almost a three-hour drive from Huntington. It’s a charming place where good fortune is part of the city’s identity. The spring and summer are packed full of can’t-miss-events and Irish-approved experiences.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day onMarch 17. Dublin was named one of the best cities to celebrate the Irish holiday by Reader's Digest and Afar. It’s home to one of the largest St. Paddy’s Day celebrations in the country. This year features the return of the famed parade which hasn’t been held since before the pandemic.
Swing throughMay 29 to June 4to see the greatest in the game of golf during Memorial Tournament week.
Share in the spirit of the annual Dublin, Ohio, Irish Festival, the largest three-day Irish festival on the planet. Enjoy music, food, shopping and moreAug. 4-6.
Hop on the Celtic Cocktail Trail or hunt for fairies on the Irish Fairy Door Trail, both availableyear-round. Visitors can win prizes for completing each trail.
Cross the Dublin Link Bridgeyear-round. It’s the world's longest span, single tower, S-shaped bridge.
