HUNTINGTON — Huntington police are investigating after a stabbing was reported in Huntington late Sunday evening.
According to a 911 notification, the stabbing was reported just before 10 p.m. Sunday. A notification from Marshall University was sent to students about half an hour later, stating it occurred in the 500 block of 20th Street in Huntington and the suspect fled in a vehicle.
Interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell said the victim’s wound was superficial. A suspect was interviewed and released Sunday evening and police plan to refer the case to the prosecutor, who will decide if charges are warranted.