The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

art blox.jpg

The State Fair of West Virginia will host its second State Fair Art Contest in 2023.

 Metro Creative

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — The State Fair of West Virginia will host its second State Fair Art Contest.

The winning entry will be featured as the 2023 State Fair Print of the Year, and will receive a cash prize as well as a percentage of sales.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you