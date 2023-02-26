LEWISBURG, W.Va. — The State Fair of West Virginia will host its second State Fair Art Contest.
The winning entry will be featured as the 2023 State Fair Print of the Year, and will receive a cash prize as well as a percentage of sales.
“We’ve been able to feature some amazing local artists over the last few years with the official fair portrait,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated in a news release. “We are excited to continue to promote our local artists and can’t wait to see what folks come up with.”
The official State Fair print should portray a positive image of the State Fair of West Virginia or reflect activities in anticipation or preparation of the annual event. Guidelines include:
Image should be 11-by-14 or 11-by-17 inches; vertical or horizontal will be acceptable.
Medium may include oil, acrylic, watercolor, or pastels. Must be able to copy for print production purposes.
Both professional and amateur artists are permitted to enter.
