HUNTINGTON — A bevy of sporting events throughout the Tri-State are postponed or canceled in effort to combat spread of the coronavirus.
In consultation with West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission Executive Director Bernie Dolan, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice suspended the rest of the girls high school state basketball tournament in Charleston after Thursday's morning session.
Cabell Midland lost to University 56-43 in a Class AAA game Thursday morning. Huntington St. Joe's 5:30 p.m. Class A quarterfinal game with St. Marys was postponed.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association suspended its state wrestling, hockey and boys and girls basketball tournaments, including Fairland's Division III, Region 11 championship boys basketball game vs. Harvest Prep in Athens on Saturday.
"The OHSAA has officially suspended the remainder of the boys state basketball tournament indefinitely," said Steve McCollum, media coordinator of the Southeast District Basketball Tournament.
When, or if, the tournaments will be made up has not been determined.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association indefinitely suspended its state boys and girls basketball tournaments. Whether the events will be rescheduled is to be determined.
"There may be a way we can eventually finish it," said Julian Tackett, commissioner of the KHSAA. "We don't have a timetable."
Russell girls basketball star Kaeli Ross wasn't happy with the cancellation.
"Heartbreaking to know that my team and I worked our butts off this sesaon just to get this opportunity ripped away from us," Ross said in a tweet. "Our seniors won't be given this chance again and it's not fair. I love my team and I'm so proud of us."
The Inaugural Ohio Valley Conference Basketball Senior Classic scheduled for Tuesday at Chesapeake High School has been canceled.
"The administration has had a group discussion and decided it is in the best interest of the OVC and our players and fans that we cancel," Fairland athletic director and event official Jeff Gorby said. "We appreciate all the hard work and effort given by Fairland to put this Classic together and also to Chesapeake for offering to host."
Rock Hill High track and cross country standout Eli Baker was to participate in the New Balance National Indoor Meet in New York City on Saturday, but that event was canceled.
Several local high schools canceled various off-season and preseason workouts such as weightlifting and practices.