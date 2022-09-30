CHARLESTON — Ahead of the rainfall expected as the remnants of Hurricane Ian sweep up from the southern states, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 West Virginia counties.
A Flood Watch and Wind Advisory have been issued for portions of West Virginia starting Friday night for the potential of localized flooding concerns and wind gusts on the upwards of 40-50 mph.
The State of Preparedness allows the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to posture personnel and resources for quick response to any emergency that may develop. Coordinating agencies have been placed on standby to report to the State Emergency Operations Center should the need arise.
Leading up to and through the duration of this weather event, the National Weather Service is providing updates for state agencies and local partners.
