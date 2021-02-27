CHARLESTON — Nearly all of West Virginia’s 55 counties have been placed under a “state of preparedness” in advance of potential flooding that could affect the state this week.
The state of preparedness covers the 50 counties under a flood watch or hazardous weather outlook as determined by the National Weather Service, according to a release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office Saturday. Some of those regions are under a flood warning.
The counties not covered by the proclamation are Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio and Wetzel counties.
The state of preparedness allows for the mobilization of resources to assist with preparation for any potential flooding or other storm-related damage, the release said.
Justice also activated the State Emergency Operations Center and said he will declare a state of emergency for any area that the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management deems necessary.
Additional counties could be added to the state of preparedness at a later date if the National Weather Service issues a flood watch, warning or advisory in any of those counties.