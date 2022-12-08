CHARLESTON — Law enforcement agencies in West Virginia received 19 hoax threats in 17 counties Wednesday regarding shootings or violence at schools across the state, but all calls were deemed not credible as of Thursday morning.
False threats were received in Barbour, Berkeley, Cabell, Greenbrier, Hancock, Harrison, Jefferson, Kanawha, Marion, McDowell, Mercer, Monongalia, Ohio, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor and Wood counties.
After a call was received regarding Huntington High School, Assistant Superintendent of Safety and Ancillary Services Kim Cooper said first responders arrived within minutes. Officials quickly determined the call was a hoax.
Cooper praised everyone in Cabell County Schools' crisis response team for responding quickly and efficiently, despite the high-stress situation.
The Department of Homeland Security said such false reports are commonly referred to as “swatting,” which is when someone contacts emergency services or 911 centers in an attempt to bring a large, armed law enforcement presence to a certain location. Law enforcement agencies mobilize and respond rapidly, often with a special weapons and tactics team (SWAT), which inspired the term “swatting.”
Authorities say swatting ties up emergency services and can be deadly.
The community is encouraged to report any and all types of threats by calling 911 and using the My Mobile Witness reporting app, a reporting system that can be completed on a smartphone or mobile device.
