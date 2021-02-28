HUNTINGTON — A slow but steady rain pattern hovering almost stationary over the Tri-State had much of the area waking up Sunday to localized high water.
Between one to three inches of rain fell Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston, with some areas receiving closer to four inches.
The entire Tri-State was under an NWS flood warning Sunday as small creeks, drainage routes and low-lying areas gradually pooled with excess rain.
Also as a result of high waters and rainfall, multiple road slips and downed trees were also reported. Falling trees could also create more power outages.
As of 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Cabell County still had 1,376 customers without power from the Feb. 11 and Feb. 15 ice storms, according to Appalachian Power. Wayne County reported 456 cases with 125 cases in Lincoln County and 242 cases in Mason County. AEP Ohio reported 88 customers out in Lawrence County, Ohio, and Kentucky Power reported nine customers out in Boyd County, Kentucky.
The National Weather Service listed the Ohio River at 32.59 feet and rising as of Sunday afternoon. It is expected to crest Wednesday at 50.3 feet with some minor flooding.