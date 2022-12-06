The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Students of the Cabell County Career Technology Center are making Christmas yard and tree ornaments to raise money to attend the SkillsUSA competition and to purchase classroom supplies.

They’ve made Halloween lawn decorations and signs in the past. This is the first year for Christmas ornaments and so far, they are a big success. Welding teacher Jeremy Lewis’s Facebook post about the sale has been shared over 140 times already.

