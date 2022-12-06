Students of the Cabell County Career Technology Center are making Christmas yard and tree ornaments to raise money to attend the SkillsUSA competition and to purchase classroom supplies.
They’ve made Halloween lawn decorations and signs in the past. This is the first year for Christmas ornaments and so far, they are a big success. Welding teacher Jeremy Lewis’s Facebook post about the sale has been shared over 140 times already.
“Growing up in a fire department family, watching my parents weld and stuff, I kind of fell in love with it (welding) the first time I got to do it, it was fun. So I wanted to come here to take welding,” said Wyatt Board of Huntington, a student in the welding class.
This year’s SkillsUSA state tournament is at Fairfield University in Connecticut. Lewis has a few students going as individual welders and one team of three. Last year, 10 students went to nationals in Georgia.
“The Skills competition, basically, it’s our football team,” he said.
All the programs at Cabell County Career Technology Center are competitive at the SkillsUSA tournaments, two machinists students won at last year’s state competition.
“I have morning class and afternoon class. The morning class are all first-year welders so they’re doing all of the clean up on the them. The second-year welders, I’ll have them do the welding on them,” he said.
There are 25 students working on the Christmas ornaments between the two classes.
“We’re the ones that build everything the world needs,” he said. “We have a sub who used to teach here. His saying is ‘scientists don’t build rockets, CTE (Career Technical education) students do.’”
The yard ornaments are 20 inches tall and are $30. The tree ornaments are about 5 inches and run $5. There is also a small snowman for $15, which is meant to sit on a desk or a mantel.
