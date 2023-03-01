HUNTINGTON — This weekend, First Stage Theatre Company will put on its first entirely student-led show: “Seussical Jr.”
It is directed by Huntington High School seniors Sophie Eastone and Lily Browning. Musical direction is by Huntington High School junior Christian Garnes and choreography is by Spring Valley sophomore Ashley Miller.
“It has been a blast! We love working with the kids in the show. They’ve been such a great help,” Browning said.
The youngest cast member is 7 years old. Eastone herself played Thing 2 in “Seussical Jr.” 11 years ago; it was her first show.
“One of the main messages in 'Seussical the Musical' is that anything is possible,” Eastone said. “We wanted to show that a bunch of kids can lead a full production.”
Easton and Browning do passion projects as part of their participation in the honors program at Huntington High School; directing this musical is one of those passion projects.
“The reason we decided to do this musical was it is our senior year of high school and we really wanted to leave theater that we’ve been doing for over 10 years with a little something to give back to the place that helped us grow up,” Eastone said.
They fundraised to actually produce the show so that 100% of the proceeds from the musical can be donated to First Stage Theatre.
The story told on stage brings to life some of Dr. Seuss’s most famous characters like the Cat in the Hat and Horton from “Horton Hears a Who.”
Seussical Jr. opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the Huntington High School auditorium. There are also performances on Saturday, March 4, at the same time and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children 12 and younger. Tickets can be reserved by calling 304-416-5437.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.