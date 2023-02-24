WILMORE, Ky. — A revival broke out at Asbury University on Feb. 8 during a regularly scheduled chapel service. The event lasted through Feb. 23 when it was closed down and sent to other churches. It garnered attention from around the world and people traveled from as far as Singapore to attend.
The crowd became so large, it ended up expanding to four other facilities in the town.
Kaedlee Potter is originally from Barboursville and currently a student at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky. Potter and her basketball teammates traveled to Asbury on Feb 20. They arrived at 4:30 and stayed until about 10 p.m.
“I did cry a couple times but that is just how powerful that revival is and how powerful God’s presence is. It was just unbelievable to say the least,” she said.
The service included worship, music, prayer and testimonies from individuals.
It started as a 24-hour-a-day event, but eventually developed a schedule where the service closed down overnight. Free food and water were provided for everyone.
Potter said even standing in line was a moving experience. People could watch live video of the service on large screens while waiting.
“I think everyone needs to experience it. I mean, it truly is an amazing experience to go to and just be a part of even if you’re only there for like 30 minutes. Even to stand in line,” she said. “I think all over the country needs to experience something like this and start having a revival everywhere.”
While inside, everyone was reminded to be courteous of the people waiting outside — many who had traveled long distances — who also wanted to come in and experience the revival.
Classes and other university events were put on hold during this time.
James Sneddon, a Marshall University student, also traveled to Asbury. He described it as “really awesome,” but also said there was “nothing fancy” about the “low production” event.
“There was a guy with a guitar and a girl singing,” Sneddon said. “There were probably four to five thousand people in the sanctuary. One of the coolest things about it I would say is that they weren’t taking up any money or selling anything. They didn’t have any big speakers or anything, which is crazy.”
He said that he saw 26 people commit themselves to faith in Christ while he was there.
Now, he and other Marshall students want to make more space for ministry on campus and in Huntington in general. It’s a collaborative mission that was well in the works before the revival.
“Across the nation, not even just at Marshall’s campus, since the beginning of the semester and since this year has started, there’s been a crazy influx of people to campus ministries,” he said.
His small group Bible study has added seven people since the beginning of the semester, almost doubling in size.
“There is a ridiculous amount of people that are wanting to know God and realize that they need a savior in their life,” he said. “The Asbury revival is not the start of revival. Revival has been happening since the beginning of the year and that was a result of it and we’re still seeing more results.”
He listed examples of universities with an influx of students starting Christ-led movements on campus.
“They’re not sparking each other. God created all of these and revival has just been going on since it was really catapulted at the beginning of this year,” he said.
Jayln Armstrong, another Marshall student, said she could attest to the unexpected amount of people at the university who want to know more about God and have asked her about her faith.
“People who I’d never think would want to know about Jesus have asked me to show them and I just think that Gen Z has a hunger for God, that they’re ready to know about their savior,” she said.
The movement at Marshall is similar to Asbury in that both are driven by God.
“We’re not trying to imitate (Asbury) ... God has just laid it on our hearts here that we needed to start something at Marshall University,” he said.
They recognize that Marshall is not a Christian university like Asbury is, and don’t expect to start a 24-hour church service where classes are canceled.
“We want to connect people to campus ministries and to churches around the area, as long as we can get people rooted into campus ministries and rooted into churches, then we can start discipling people and helping people grow in Christ and discover Christ, and that seemed like a mission we could accomplish at Marshall,” he said.
On Monday, Feb. 20, the students organized a worship night in the basement of the Marshall Student Center. It went well — the room was filled and they even ran out of chairs. Many people stayed until 10 p.m. and some attendees presented their testimony.
“I think that mostly what we want to do is just get people talking about it,” Armstrong said. “There’s people talking about it all over campus. There’s people wondering ‘what is this revival? What are they doing? Why do they care about this?’ Whether negative or positive, there is feedback. People are talking, people want to get connected to the ministries that we’re already in.”
Armstrong explained that a revival can look different from place to place. A revival at Asbury looks a lot like worship, but a revival at Marshall right now might look a lot more like teaching and connecting with people.
The goal is “ultimately to introduce people to God and show them His love, and let them know that He is here for them, no matter who they are or what they believe, what they do, Jesus loves every single one of them,” said Meadow Hill, another Marshall student.
Sneddon, Armstrong and Hill are only a small part of a large group of students that are choosing to let God direct them and bring His kingdom to Marshall University. They are still brainstorming the best way to involve more students and people from the community in the mission.
“A lot of people get connected to Christ and they won’t have a community to fall on to or to lead them or to take next steps. So someone becomes saved, they come to college and then they fall away,” Sneddon said.
Their goals are more than just getting people to worship and attend events. They want to make sure a change is made in people’s lives that can be carried with them after college, outside of Huntington.
“We want them to know that we’re going to be actively asking them what we can do to help them grow in their faith,” Armstrong said.
Right now there are three main ministries on campus: Cru, Chi Alpha and Baptist Campus Ministries.
“Every single night, there is a place to go to talk about God on this campus,” Armstrong said.
Their biggest need is involvement from churches in the community.
“We want the community to be involved in what’s going on at Marshall, because campus ministries are great, but we need churches to pour out into our campus and into the people at Marshall. We genuinely believe that revival starts with this generation,” Sneddon. “This is only the beginning of it. I truly believe that if we get more people and the community to pour into Marshall and pour into our younger generation, that this is just the start of it and we’re going to see something big.”