HUNTINGTON — Summer is here, so it’s time for the Friends of the Cabell County Public Library’s summer book sale. The used book sale is scheduled Friday and Saturday, June 4-5, at the downtown library at 455 9th St. The sale will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
COVID-19 pandemic restrictions will be enforced at the sale. Masks will be required and, in order to maintain social distancing, a limited number of shoppers will be allowed entrance to the sale area at any one time.
The sale on the fourth floor of the library will include gently used adult fiction and nonfiction titles, books for children and young adults, DVDs and video tapes, CDs and LP records, audiobooks and magazines. Most books will be priced between $1 and $2. A Collector’s Table will offer rare and unusual books at bargain prices.
On Saturday, sale-goers may fill a bag of books for $3. Only bags provided by the Friends may be used.
Proceeds from the book sale, one of three conducted by the Friends of the Library each year, go to help expand and enrich library services. If you’re not a member of the Friends, you can join for as little as $5.
For more information on the book sale or Friends membership, call the library at 304-528-5700 or log on to www.cabell.lib.wv.us.