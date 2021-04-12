Sports, theater, science and nature — no matter what interest a child has, chances are there is a summer camp for them. For COVID-19 precautions, check the camp websites. To submit a summer camp, email the details to acopley@hdmediallc.com.
WEEK OF MAY 30
Hometown Heroes Camp, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, June 1-4, Marshall Rec Center. For ages 5-12. Campers will meet some local heroes and learn how they keep us safe in the community. Cost, $140 members and $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2021/.
WEEK OF JUNE 6
Music with Movement Camp, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 7-11, Marshall Rec Center. For ages 5-12. Campers will find their groove as they learn new dance moves and ways to stay active. Cost, $140 members and $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2021/.
WEEK OF JUNE 13
Splish Splash Camp, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 14-18, Marshall Rec Center. For ages 5-12. Emphasizing swimming instruction and safety, this week is sure to help prepare campers for their next swim. Cost, $140 members and $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2021/.
WEEK OF JUNE 20
Wild and Wonderful Camp, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 21-25, Marshall Rec Center. For ages 5-12. From knot tying, nature walks and pitching tents, to kayaking and climbing, campers will learn new skills and enjoy a variety of adventure activities. Cost, $140 members and $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2021/.
Piano Jump Start, 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, June 21-25, First Baptist Church Ashland. For ages 8-12. Explore piano for complete beginners. Cost, $80. Visit https://www.aspireconservatory.com/summer-camps/.
Camp Out!, 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, June 21-25, First Baptist Church Ashland. For ages 5-8. Students will create a vast array of 2-D and 3-D projects in multiple mediums. Cost, $80. Visit https://www.aspireconservatory.com/summer-camps/.
Coastal Creations, 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 21-25, First Baptist Church Ashland. For ages 9-14. Students will create a vast array of 2-D and 3-D projects in multiple mediums. Cost, $80. Visit https://www.aspireconservatory.com/summer-camps/.
WEEK OF JUNE 27
Sports of All Sorts Camp, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 28-July 2, Marshall Rec Center. For ages 5-12. Campers will be introduced to the fundamentals of a variety of sports. Cost, $140 members and $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2021/.
WEEK OF JULY 4
Recess at the Rec Camp, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 5-9, Marshall Rec Center. For ages 5-12. A week of classic schoolyard fun. Cost, $140 members and $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2021/.
WEEK OF JULY 11
Fun and Fitness Camp, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 12-16, Marshall Rec Center. For ages 5-12. Campers will learn many ways to make fitness fun. Cost, $140 members and $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2021/.
Get Up and Move!, 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, July 12-16, First Baptist Church Ashland. For ages 5-8. Use some favorite children’s books to create a whole world of imagination. Cost, $80. Visit https://www.aspireconservatory.com/summer-camps/.
Woodland Friends, 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, July 12-16, First Baptist Church Ashland. For ages 5-8. Students will create a vast array of 2-D and 3-D projects in multiple mediums. Cost, $80. Visit https://www.aspireconservatory.com/summer-camps/.
The Rhythm Nation, 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 12-16, First Baptist Church Ashland. For ages 9-12. Students will play hand drums, bucket drums, and other percussion instruments while learning about different musical styles. Cost, $80. Visit https://www.aspireconservatory.com/summer-camps/.
Art Around the World, 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 12-16, First Baptist Church Ashland. For ages 9-14. Learn about and create art from other cultures. Cost, $80. Visit https://www.aspireconservatory.com/summer-camps/.
Theater, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 12-16, Beech Street Christian Church Life Center, Ashland. For ages 8-16. Cost, $150. Visit https://www.aspireconservatory.com/summer-camps/.
WEEK OF JULY 18
Aqua Adventure Camp, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 19-23, Marshall Rec Center. For ages 5-12. Swimming, slip and slides, water balloons and more. Cost, $140 members and $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2021/.
WEEK OF JULY 25
Olympic Games Camp, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 26-30, Marshall Rec Center. For ages 5-12. The world’s most popular sports and challenges. Cost, $140 members and $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2021/.
WEEK OF AUG. 1
Animal Planet Camp, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, Aug. 2-6, Marshall Rec Center. For ages 5-12. Campers will learn about different animals. Cost, $140 members and $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2021/.
WEEK OF AUG. 8
Picnic and Paddle Camp, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, Aug. 9-13, Marshall Rec Center. For ages 5-12. Campers will learn about paddling canoes and play outdoor games. Cost, $140 members and $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2021/.
WEEK OF AUG. 15
