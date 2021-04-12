The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Sports, theater, science and nature — no matter what interest a child has, chances are there is a summer camp for them. For COVID-19 precautions, check the camp websites. To submit a summer camp, email the details to acopley@hdmediallc.com.

WEEK OF MAY 30 

Hometown Heroes Camp, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, June 1-4, Marshall Rec Center. For ages 5-12. Campers will meet some local heroes and learn how they keep us safe in the community. Cost, $140 members and $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2021/

WEEK OF JUNE 6 

Music with Movement Camp, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 7-11, Marshall Rec Center. For ages 5-12. Campers will find their groove as they learn new dance moves and ways to stay active. Cost, $140 members and $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2021/

WEEK OF JUNE 13 

Splish Splash Camp, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 14-18, Marshall Rec Center. For ages 5-12. Emphasizing swimming instruction and safety, this week is sure to help prepare campers for their next swim.  Cost, $140 members and $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2021/.

WEEK OF JUNE 20

Wild and Wonderful Camp, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 21-25, Marshall Rec Center. For ages 5-12. From knot tying, nature walks and pitching tents, to kayaking and climbing, campers will learn new skills and enjoy a variety of adventure activities. Cost, $140 members and $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2021/.

Piano Jump Start, 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, June 21-25, First Baptist Church Ashland. For ages 8-12. Explore piano for complete beginners. Cost, $80. Visit https://www.aspireconservatory.com/summer-camps/.

Camp Out!, 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, June 21-25, First Baptist Church Ashland. For ages 5-8. Students will create a vast array of 2-D and 3-D projects in multiple mediums. Cost, $80. Visit https://www.aspireconservatory.com/summer-camps/.

Coastal Creations, 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 21-25, First Baptist Church Ashland. For ages 9-14. Students will create a vast array of 2-D and 3-D projects in multiple mediums. Cost, $80. Visit https://www.aspireconservatory.com/summer-camps/.

WEEK OF JUNE 27

Sports of All Sorts Camp, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 28-July 2, Marshall Rec Center. For ages 5-12. Campers will be introduced to the fundamentals of a variety of sports. Cost, $140 members and $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2021/.

WEEK OF JULY 4 

Recess at the Rec Camp, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 5-9, Marshall Rec Center. For ages 5-12. A week of classic schoolyard fun.  Cost, $140 members and $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2021/.

WEEK OF JULY 11 

Fun and Fitness Camp, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 12-16, Marshall Rec Center. For ages 5-12. Campers will learn many ways to make fitness fun. Cost, $140 members and $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2021/.

Get Up and Move!, 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, July 12-16, First Baptist Church Ashland. For ages 5-8. Use some favorite children’s books to create a whole world of imagination. Cost, $80. Visit https://www.aspireconservatory.com/summer-camps/.

Woodland Friends, 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, July 12-16, First Baptist Church Ashland. For ages 5-8. Students will create a vast array of 2-D and 3-D projects in multiple mediums. Cost, $80. Visit https://www.aspireconservatory.com/summer-camps/.

The Rhythm Nation, 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 12-16, First Baptist Church Ashland. For ages 9-12. Students will play hand drums, bucket drums, and other percussion instruments while learning about different musical styles. Cost, $80. Visit https://www.aspireconservatory.com/summer-camps/.

Art Around the World, 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 12-16, First Baptist Church Ashland. For ages 9-14. Learn about and create art from other cultures.  Cost, $80. Visit https://www.aspireconservatory.com/summer-camps/.

Theater, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 12-16, Beech Street Christian Church Life Center, Ashland. For ages 8-16. Cost, $150. Visit https://www.aspireconservatory.com/summer-camps/.

WEEK OF JULY 18 

Aqua Adventure Camp, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 19-23, Marshall Rec Center. For ages 5-12. Swimming, slip and slides, water balloons and more. Cost, $140 members and $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2021/.

WEEK OF JULY 25 

Olympic Games Camp, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 26-30, Marshall Rec Center. For ages 5-12. The world’s most popular sports and challenges. Cost, $140 members and $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2021/.

WEEK OF AUG. 1 

Animal Planet Camp, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, Aug. 2-6, Marshall Rec Center. For ages 5-12. Campers will learn about different animals. Cost, $140 members and $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2021/.

WEEK OF AUG. 8

Picnic and Paddle Camp, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, Aug. 9-13, Marshall Rec Center. For ages 5-12. Campers will learn about paddling canoes and play outdoor games. Cost, $140 members and $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2021/.

WEEK OF AUG. 15 

TBA

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you