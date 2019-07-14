Sports, theater, science and nature — no matter what interest a child has, chances are there is a summer camp for them. To submit a summer camp, email the details to acopley@herald-dispatch.com.
WEEK OF JULY 14
Elementary Art Camp, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 15-19, at the Huntington Museum of Art. For grades kindergarten through fifth (grades second and third are already full). Cost, $155 members or $185 nonmembers. Visit www.hmoa.org.
Young Explorers, 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, July 15-19, at the Huntington Museum of Art. For ages 4-5. Cost, $75 members or $105 nonmembers. Visit www.hmoa.org.
Marshall Men's Soccer Day Camp, 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, July 15-19, at Hoops Family Field in Huntington and the Shawnee Soccer Complex in Dunbar, W.Va. For boys and girls ages 5-18. Cost is $150, with discounts for siblings and large groups. Visit https://herdzone.com and click on Inside Athletics.
Elite ID Camp, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Hoops Family Field in Huntington. For grades 8-12 and older. Cost is $100. Visit https://herdzone.com and click on Inside Athletics.
Marshall Volleyball Positional Camp, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, July 15-16, at the Cam Henderson Center. For ages 9-18. Cost, $165. Visit https://herdzone.com and click on Inside Athletics.
Marshall Volleyball Little Herd Camp, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, July 17-18, at the Cam Henderson Center. For ages 8-12. Cost, $30 for one day or $50 for two days. Visit https://herdzone.com and click on Inside Athletics.
Flight Science, Monday-Friday, July 15-19, at Marshall University’s College of Science. Grades 2-4 from 9 a.m.-noon. Grades 5-8 from 1-4 p.m. Cost, $145. Scholarships are available. To register, visit www.wvscienceadventures.org.
Paramount Arts Kid Camps, Monday-Friday, July 15-19, at the Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Camps include Super Heroes, Drawing Bootcamp, Jewelry Making, Acting Outta the Box, Drawing with Color, Fashion Extravaganza and Arts Sampler. Cost, $85-$125. For more information, visit the Paramount Arts Center on Facebook.
CTE Summer Camp, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 8-12, for seventh and eighth grades at Cabell County Career Technology Center. Programs include electrical, carpentry/woodworking, coding, app and game design, robotics, crime scene investigation, graphic design, forensic science and machine trades. Free. RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/yxafukdp/ or call 304-528-5106.
WEEK OF JULY 21
Steam Camp, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 22-26, at the Huntington Museum of Art. For completed grades third through sixth. Cost, $155 members or $185 nonmembers. Visit www.hmoa.org.
Creative Comprehension and Colorful Composition, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 22-26, at the Huntington Museum of Art. For completed grades kindergarten through second. Cost, $155 members or $185 nonmembers. Visit www.hmoa.org.
Marshall Men's Soccer Goalkeeper/Striker Camp, 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, July 15-19, at Hoops Family Field in Huntington and the Shawnee Soccer Complex in Dunbar, W.Va. For boys and girls ages 8-18. Cost is $175. Visit https://herdzone.com and click on Inside Athletics.
Marshall Women's Soccer Summer Elite ID Camp, 2-8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Hoops Family Field in Huntington. For girls in grades 8-11. Cost is $125. Visit https://herdzone.com and click on Inside Athletics.
Rocks Rock, Monday-Friday, July 22-26, at Marshall University’s College of Science. Grades K-2 from 9 a.m.-noon. Grades 3-6 from 1-4 p.m. Cost, $145. Scholarships are available. To register, visit www.wvscienceadventures.org.
Kids, Code and Creativity 2.0, 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 22-26, at Marshall University’s College of Science. For grades 5-8. Cost, $145. Scholarships are available. To register, visit www.wvscienceadventures.org.
Paramount Arts Kid Camps, Monday-Friday, July 22-26, at the Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Camps include Carnival Fun, A Trip Around the World, Creative Writing, Dance, Yoga, Comedy & Improvisation, Beach Bash and Children's Yoga. Cost, $85-$110. For more information, visit the Paramount Arts Center on Facebook.
Camp Catch Your Breath, Sunday-Friday, July 21-26, at WVU Jackson's Mill in Weston, W.Va. For children ages 8-13 with asthma. Visit app.campdoc.com/register/ccyb. For questions, call Sonny Hoskinson, Camp Catch Your Breath camp director, at 681-342-1560.
WEEK OF JULY 28
Nature Camp, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 29-Aug. 2, at the Huntington Museum of Art. For completed grades third through sixth. Cost, $155 members or $185 nonmembers. Visit www.hmoa.org.
Creative Comprehension and Colorful Composition, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 29-Aug. 2, at the Huntington Museum of Art. For completed grades third through fifth. Cost, $155 members or $185 nonmembers. Visit www.hmoa.org.
Rainbow Camp, Monday-Friday, July 29-Aug. 2: Grades K-2 from 9 a.m.-noon. Grades 3-6 from 1-4 p.m. Cost, $145. Scholarships are available. To register, visit www.wvscienceadventures.org.
Skate Dance Summer Camp, 9:30 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, July 29-Aug. 2, at Roll-a-Rama. Hosted by 4th Avenue Arts. For ages 6-18 years. Cost, $150. Visit www.4thavenuearts.org.
Rocket Girls day camp, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 29-Aug. 2, at West Virginia State University’s Center for the Advancement of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. The free day camp targets girls ages 12 to 17 with hands-on instruction and information geared toward increasing girls’ exploration of science careers. The camp’s curriculum was created by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and will allow girls to learn the math and science behind rocketry while participating in hands-on science experiments. Registration is required at wvstateu.edu/summer.
WEEK OF AUGUST 4
Pokémon, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, Aug. 5-9. For grades K-8. Cost: $280. Scholarships are available. To register, visit www.wvscienceadventures.org.
2019 Summer Dance Intensive, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Aug. 5-9, at 4th Avenue Arts. For ages 8-18 years. Cost, $275. Visit www.4thavenuearts.org.
THROUGH AUG. 9
River Valley Child Development Services Summer Camp, 2021 W. 5th Ave., Huntington. From 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 3-Aug. 9. For ages preschool to 13. Cost, $25/day or $100/week. Breakfast, lunch, and snack provided. Daily enrichment activities. Field trips including Dreamland Pool, Camden Park, Marquee Cinemas, HMOA, Lawrence Co. Fair, Pottery Place and more. Contact Valerie Bailey at 304-942-8052 or vbailey@rvcds.org.
Summer Healthy Herd Youth Camps, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, May 28-Aug. 29, at the Marshall Rec Center. Swimming, games and rock climbing. Cost after May 6, $125 for members and $150 for nonmembers. Before Care is available from 7:30-9 a.m. and After Care is available from 4-5:30 p.m. Before and After Care is free for members and $20 for nonmembers. Age groups are 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. Visit www.marshall.edu/campusrec/ or contact JoEllen Cornelius at corneliusj@marshall.edu or 304-696-4107.