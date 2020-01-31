2019 0203 supersaturday
Buy Now

Two-year-old Josie Fox and her mother, Alicia Fox, build crafts during the United Way of the River Cities’ 19th annual Super Kids, Super Families, Super Saturday event on Feb. 2, 2019, at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena Conference Center in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Join United Way of the River Cities on Saturday, Feb. 1, for its 20th annual Super Kids, Super Families, Super Saturday, a free event for children and their families, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mountain Health Arena (formerly the Big Sandy Superstore Arena) in Huntington.

The event is organized as a way for children and families to connect with many of the community’s available services in a fun environment full of games, prizes, snacks and crafts. There will be activities, door prizes and more. More than 500 local children and their caretakers are expected to attend.

The event is hosted by Success By 6, an education initiative of United Way of the River Cities that seeks to ensure that all children are ready physically, mentally, developmentally, emotionally and socially to begin kindergarten.

For more information, call 304-523-8929, ext. 102.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.