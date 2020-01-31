HUNTINGTON — Join United Way of the River Cities on Saturday, Feb. 1, for its 20th annual Super Kids, Super Families, Super Saturday, a free event for children and their families, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mountain Health Arena (formerly the Big Sandy Superstore Arena) in Huntington.
The event is organized as a way for children and families to connect with many of the community’s available services in a fun environment full of games, prizes, snacks and crafts. There will be activities, door prizes and more. More than 500 local children and their caretakers are expected to attend.
The event is hosted by Success By 6, an education initiative of United Way of the River Cities that seeks to ensure that all children are ready physically, mentally, developmentally, emotionally and socially to begin kindergarten.
For more information, call 304-523-8929, ext. 102.