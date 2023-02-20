Starting Feb. 20, the legendary Shamrock Shake and new fan-favorite OREO Shamrock McFlurry are making a much-anticipated return to U.S. menus.
Made with vanilla soft serve, blended with Shamrock Shake syrup and topped with whipped topping, the Shamrock Shake quickly captured the hearts (and tastebuds) of America when it was first introduced in 1970.
And as a twist on this delicious classic, the OREO Shamrock McFlurry debuted in 2020 and comes blended with crushed OREO cookies.
Both minty treats will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last.
Honoring the legacy of Shamrock Shake’s integral role in the building of the first Ronald McDonald House, McDonalds’ in Charleston and Huntington will donate 25 cents from every Shamrock Shake and OREO Shamrock McFlurry sold to local Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.