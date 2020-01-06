HUNTINGTON -- A man is in police custody after crashing a car into Husson's Pizza at 4th Avenue and 16th Street in Huntington around 9 a.m. Monday during a police pursuit, according to an emergency text from Marshall University.
The car caught fire, which first responders quickly extinguished. The restaurant received extensive fire and smoke damage.
According to Huntington Interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell, police observed Tanner Miller, 24 of Huntington, in a vehicle on 9th Avenue and tried to initiate a stop around 17th Street and 9th Avenue because he has felony warrants. The suspect fled west then north onto Hal Greer Boulevard. After crashing into the building, the suspect fled on foot and was caught nearby in 3 1/2 Alley.
Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader said a second person driving a small pickup truck along 4th Avenue was hurt in the crash and treated for minor injuries. The business was closed, and no one was inside at the time of the crash. The second floor of the building, which is owned by Marshall University, is empty.
The streets around the area are closed.
Check back for more information on this developing story.