HUNTINGTON — Three of four suspects were arrested Friday and charged in connection with the Nov. 30 murder of Christopher Johnson.
On Nov. 30, Johnson, 40, was found shot near 18th Street and 9th Avenue. He died at a local hospital a short time later as a result of his injuries, according to Huntington Police.
Huntington Police Detectives identified Malik Hawk, 25 of Charleston; Lawrence Foye, 37 of St. Albans; Demarquis Patterson, 19 of Charleston; and Matthew Daughtery, 24 of Charleston; as the suspects in Johnson’s murder.
Just after 3 p.m. Friday, a Hurricane Police officer working traffic enforcement on Interstate 64 stopped a vehicle for speeding. With the assistance of the U.S. Marshals CUFFED Task Force, Hawk and Foye were identified as occupants inside the vehicle and were taken into custody for the outstanding murder warrants filed by Huntington Police detectives.
Then, at about 6:30 p.m. in Buffalo, West Virginia, members of the U.S. Marshals CUFFED Task Force located Demarquis Patterson, and took him into custody.
Authorities are attempting to locate the fourth suspect, Matthew Daughtery, who also has an active murder warrant for his arrest.
Anyone who has information about Daughtery’s whereabouts or who has information related to Christopher Johnson’s murder should call 911 or HPD’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 304-696-4420, ext. 1032, or the U.S. Marshals at 304-347-5136. Tips can be left anonymously at 304-696-4444.
