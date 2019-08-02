The Herald-Dispatch
BARBOURSVILLE — A 17-year-old Lesage teenager was struck and killed early Friday morning while walking along a Barboursville highway, Cabell County officials said.
According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, the teenager was struck by a person driving a GMC truck at about 4 a.m. Friday along the Big Ben Bowen Highway, which connects W.Va 2 to the Barboursville area.
“We received a call a person was walking in the middle of the road northbound (…), “He said. “We dispatched a unit in the direction, but before we could get there a driver headed to work stuck an individual in the northbound lane.”
The teen was wearing all black and was in the lane of traffic when he was struck, Zerkle said. Heavy fog was also reported in the area at the time.
The roadway was closed for several hours as deputies investigated.
The victim’s name was not released as of noon Friday because deputies were still trying to reach his family.
Charges are not expected to be filed against the driver, who was not believed to have been speeding and passed all drug and alcohol tests.
