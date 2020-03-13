HUNTINGTON — The annual B'nai Sholom Temple Raffle will still occur this year, but in a different format.
"After much deliberating, and the need to be pro-active in preventing the possible spread of the Coronavirus, our B'nai Sholom Temple Board members have made the decision to close this Sunday's Temple Raffle to the Congregation and general public," temple leaders said in an email.
The normal raffle process will still be conducted this Sunday by the team of B'nai Sholom members who normally handle it.
"The process will be carried out the same as always. The only difference is that there won't be a Gala with food and large crowd of people," officials said.
All winners will be called on Sunday, and winners' checks will be written and mailed as usual.