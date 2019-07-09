HUNTINGTON — After nearly three hours of testimony Tuesday in Cabell Circuit Court, a decision on whether Joseph Chase Hardin will remain behind bars for up to a year for the sexually motivated battery of a woman is still uncertain.
Hardin is currently serving three years’ probation after entering a Kennedy plea to misdemeanor battery in the Marshall University on-campus rape of Alicia Gonzales.
Tuesday’s hearing was set to decide if Hardin’s probation should be revoked after a new indictment was returned of four counts of second-degree sexual assault in a case involving two new alleged victims, who said they were attacked off-campus last fall in two separate incidents. An indictment does not establish guilt, but does indicate there is enough evidence against a person for the case to move forward.
The probation revocation also alleges Hardin used alcohol, which is also against probation guidelines.
Cabell Circuit Judge Alfred E. Ferguson said he had not expected Tuesday's hearing to last as long as it did and continued it until July 26. Despite defense attorney Kerry Nessel again asking for a bond for his client, who has been in jail for more than 30 days already, Ferguson denied the request.
If his probation is revoked, he could be sentenced up to a year in jail.
Huntington Police Detective Ted Backus; Hardin’s probation officer; his sister, Olivia; and one of the new alleged victims all testified Tuesday and the second alleged victim is expected to testify at the next hearing. To prove there is reason for his probation to be revoked, prosecutors are required to show there is enough evidence to possibly lead to a conviction on the new charges.
Backus testified the first assault, which was reported to police in November, had occurred Oct. 7 in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Huntington museum. Some sexual acts had started out as consensual, but the victim withdrew consent quickly after it started. She was saving herself for marriage and what he did had been a violation of that, Backus said.
Nessel said any penetration, which occurred twice, had been an accidental slip and his client had stopped immediately when asked. Assistant prosecutor Kellie Neal argued otherwise. After the alleged assault occurred and the victim had taken Hardin back to his vehicle, she later texted him about injuries she had sustained and he laughed and said it would be fine in a few hours, Backus said.
Sometime later a second allegation was made against Hardin to police. That alleged rape occurred Sept. 1, 2018, at off-campus student housing in Huntington.
Backus said the pair was watching a movie in her room. He pulled her on top of him and started touching her, but she told him no. At that point he became violent and she told him to stop several times, but he did not, he said.
The victim in the Sept. 1 allegation testified Tuesday she was friends with Hardin’s sister and had met him at a bar a couple weeks before the alleged assault occurred.
A couple weeks before the alleged assault occurred, the victim and Olivia Hardin were with a group of friends at a bar when the alleged victim met Hardin and the two exchanged numbers. Olivia Hardin said the alleged victim said she wanted to have sex with Joseph Hardin, but the victim denied that while testifying Tuesday.
Nessel presented Tuesday text messages exchanged between Joseph Hardin and the alleged victim in which they discussed the sexual encounter in a positive light after the alleged assault. The two still briefly talked after and he once brought her food.
The alleged victim said she had been in denial about what had occurred.
“I don’t like Chase because of what he did to me,” she said. “He violated my privacy. I didn’t report it because I was in denial for a really long time that he couldn’t have done this to me.
“I just tried to normalize what had happened to me to avoid having to deal with the issue.”
Both victims did not immediately go to police to report the assaults, but individually decided to come forward after discussing the matter with friends. Both said they were scared of Hardin and embarrassed and that’s why they did not come forward, Backus said.
Hardin’s probation officer also testified Tuesday. She said he admitted drinking a glass of wine, which is a violation of his probation, after a urine sample came back positive for alcohol.
In another alleged incident, a prior probation officer had been informed Hardin had thrown a woman against a wall and choked her while at his job at a Huntington restaurant, but the victim in that case did not want to move forward with the allegations because she was scared of Hardin, even though it was caught on video, the officer said.
The probation officer said the office was not even informed he had been working there until the owner contacted them, which is also a violation.
The office did not file to violate him on either of those allegations, however, and only requested the revocation based on the alcohol usage and new crime allegations.
Keith Gonzales, the grandfather of Hardin’s first victim, said he was flabbergasted Hardin had so many allegations against him and his probation had not been revoked when Ferguson had said at his sentencing any slip up would be cause for it.
The allegations against Hardin were presented to a grand jury three times before an indictment was returned. Nessel said this showed the weakness of the case, but Neal said it happens because there were not enough jurors to vote on an indictment and they had also requested additional information.
The three women and Hardin were Marshall students at the time the attacks occurred. Gonzales left the university after Hardin was allowed to remain on campus after her attack and Hardin was expelled last month after the new charges were filed. Marshall University spokespeople have said they followed all federal and state guidelines and had a plethora of hearings in making the decision to allow him to remain on campus.
Attorneys for Gonzales and Marshall’s board of governors are scheduled to appear in federal court Monday, July 15, ahead of an Aug. 6 trial date for a case Gonzales filed against the university for the handling of her case. Gonzales said she was forced to leave Marshall after they allowed Hardin to remain on campus. The university disputes Gonzales left because of the assault.
