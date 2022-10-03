The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

I had never heard of pawpaw fruit before this September, so I made it my mission to find the best way to eat them.

Pawpaws have a broad range of ripeness. They are good to eat when they’re soft and green, and when they’re completely black. The flavor profile varies greatly with ripeness. To anyone who claims not to like the fruit, I would encourage them to try a different ripeness.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you